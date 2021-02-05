Corsair Gaming, Inc. (CRSR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (CRSR) closed at $45.23 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.56% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.39%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.3%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.57%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 14.08% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 3.79% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.69% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from CRSR as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 9, 2021.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for CRSR. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.66% higher. CRSR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note CRSR's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 35.42. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 32.58, which means CRSR is trading at a premium to the group.

The Gaming industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 205, which puts it in the bottom 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

