Corsair Gaming, Inc. (CRSR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (CRSR) closed the most recent trading day at $42.20, moving +0.5% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.23%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.43%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 19.42% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector gained 2.84%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.86%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from CRSR as it approaches its next earnings release.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for CRSR should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. CRSR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that CRSR has a Forward P/E ratio of 34.07 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 30.83, which means CRSR is trading at a premium to the group.

The Gaming industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 205, which puts it in the bottom 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (CRSR): Free Stock Analysis Report



