Corsair Gaming, Inc. (CRSR) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Corsair Gaming, Inc. (CRSR) closed at $31.68, marking a -0.47% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.18%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 0.75% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 0.42% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.04% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from CRSR as it approaches its next earnings release.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.81 per share and revenue of $2.02 billion. These totals would mark changes of +13.13% and +18.58%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for CRSR should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. CRSR is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that CRSR has a Forward P/E ratio of 17.55 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 26.24.

The Gaming industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 109, which puts it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

