CORSAIR GAMING Earnings Results: $CRSR Reports Quarterly Earnings

CORSAIR GAMING ($CRSR) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported earnings of $0.23 per share, beating estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The company also reported revenue of $413,620,000, beating estimates of $395,661,060 by $17,958,940.
CORSAIR GAMING Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 85 institutional investors add shares of CORSAIR GAMING stock to their portfolio, and 72 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- SUNRIVER MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,579,156 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $10,990,925
- MORGAN STANLEY added 692,317 shares (+202.2%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $4,818,526
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 311,925 shares (+191.8%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $2,170,998
- NEW YORK STATE COMMON RETIREMENT FUND added 212,792 shares (+40.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,406,555
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. added 202,536 shares (+68.3%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,409,650
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP added 201,532 shares (+11.6%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,402,662
- QUBE RESEARCH & TECHNOLOGIES LTD removed 184,896 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,286,876
