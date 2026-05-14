Corsair Gaming (CRSR) Price Target Increased by 10.16% to 8.99

The average one-year price target for Corsair Gaming (NasdaqGS:CRSR) has been revised to $8.99 / share. This is an increase of 10.16% from the prior estimate of $8.16 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $11.55 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 22.13% from the latest reported closing price of $7.36 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 211 funds or institutions reporting positions in Corsair Gaming. This is an decrease of 132 owner(s) or 38.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRSR is 0.01%, an increase of 69.93%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.48% to 43,912K shares. The put/call ratio of CRSR is 0.11, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 3,119K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,043K shares , representing an increase of 2.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRSR by 75.78% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 2,782K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 2,063K shares representing 1.93% ownership of the company.

Palisade Capital Management holds 2,007K shares representing 1.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,325K shares , representing a decrease of 15.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRSR by 37.27% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,365K shares representing 1.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,331K shares , representing an increase of 2.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRSR by 88.08% over the last quarter.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.