Corsair Gaming Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for CRSR

In trading on Friday, shares of Corsair Gaming Inc (Symbol: CRSR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $16.68, changing hands as low as $15.66 per share. Corsair Gaming Inc shares are currently trading down about 9.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CRSR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CRSR's low point in its 52 week range is $10.96 per share, with $20.72 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $16.54.

