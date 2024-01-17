Corsair (CRSR) Expands Portfolio With New A115 Air Cooler

Corsair Gaming, Inc. CRSR launched an addition to its CPU cooling lineup, A115 High-Performance Tower CPU Air Cooler.



The availability and pricing about this new top-tier air cooler can be obtained from the company’s webstore, and the respective area’s network of authorized retailers and distributors.



The new A115 air cooler aims to control high temperatures generated by the latest processors. Also, this efficiently engineered air cooler houses innovative features that make installation and adjustment pretty easy.



The new air cooler houses two CORSAIR AF140 ELITE Fans comprising AirGuide technology with anti-vortex vanes that deliver concentrated airflow. Furthermore, it is engineered with CORSAIR HoldFast 2.0 Retention System to ensure high performance.

New Product Offerings Boost Growth

CRSR is sparking its growth momentum and expanding its market share through product launches. Its consistent strategic investments for product innovations and related launch requirements have resulted in impressive growth synergies.



In the third quarter of 2023, Corsair laid out several key product launches and custom collaborations under all its product categories. The company announced keyboard launches — K70 Max and K70 Core — along with new headsets, including HS80 Max headset and wired Virtuoso Pro open back headset. This launch wave also includes the new gaming mouse, M75 AIR.



Through custom collaborations, Corsair introduced its exclusive console style PC controller, Scuf Envision, including significant design enhancements suitable for PC players. This product was launched in partnership with Avenged Sevenfold. Other exclusive launches comprise a limited edition Starfield Stream Deck and Wave:3 microphone, and the new Drop CSTM80, redefining highly customizable mechanical keyboards.



These launches were accepted widely by customers, receiving positive remarks and adding to its growth momentum. Management is currently looking forward to product launches in the upcoming years under product categories like sim racing and mobile gaming.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Shares of this computer peripherals and hardware company have declined 0.3% in the past three months against the Zacks Gaming industry’s 11.5% growth. Although shares of the company have underperformed its industry, consistent product innovations and launches will aid CRSR gain momentum in the upcoming period.

Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

Corsair currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



Here are some other top-ranked stocks from the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector.



Super League Enterprise, Inc. SLE currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks Rank #1 stocks here.



It has a negative trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 0.2%, on average. The stock has declined 81.6% in the past year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SLE’s 2024 sales and earnings per share (EPS) suggests a rise of 37% and 53.5%, respectively, from the year-ago reported levels.



H World Group Limited HTHT presently flaunts a Zacks Rank of 1. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 94.5%, on average. The stock has lost 28.1% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HTHT’s 2024 sales and EPS indicates improvements of 7.9% and 9.8%, respectively, from the year-ago reported levels.



American Public Education, Inc. APEI currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 23.2%, on average. The stock has fallen 9% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for APEI’s 2024 sales and EPS suggests growth of 2.5% and 115.8%, respectively, from the year-ago reported levels.

