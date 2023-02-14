Corsair Capital Management Now Owns 6.90% of CompoSecure Inc - (CMPO)

Fintel reports that Corsair Capital Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.12MM shares of CompoSecure Inc - Class A (CMPO). This represents 6.9% of the company.

In their previous filing dated November 9, 2022 they reported 1.08MM shares and 6.70% of the company, an increase in shares of 3.31% and an increase in total ownership of 0.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 87.22% Upside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for CompoSecure Inc - is $12.75. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 87.22% from its latest reported closing price of $6.81.

The projected annual revenue for CompoSecure Inc - is $439MM, an increase of 22.07%. The projected annual EPS is $1.21.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 146 funds or institutions reporting positions in CompoSecure Inc -. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 5.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CMPO is 0.05%, an increase of 1.10%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.88% to 11,862K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Toroso Investments holds 1,269K shares representing 8.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,317K shares, representing a decrease of 3.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMPO by 1.30% over the last quarter.

BLOK - Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF holds 1,267K shares representing 8.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,305K shares, representing a decrease of 3.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMPO by 15.81% over the last quarter.

LMR Partners LLP holds 1,242K shares representing 7.88% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Tikvah Management holds 1,040K shares representing 6.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 904K shares, representing an increase of 13.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMPO by 16.35% over the last quarter.

Walleye Capital holds 909K shares representing 5.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 745K shares, representing an increase of 18.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMPO by 7.45% over the last quarter.

CompoSecure Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 2000, CompoSecure is a pioneer and category leader in premium payment cards and an emergent provider of cryptocurrency and digital asset storage and security solutions. The company focuses on serving the affluent customers of payment card issuers worldwide using proprietary production methods that meet the highest standards of quality and security. The company offers secure, innovative, and durable proprietary products that implement leading-edge engineering capabilities and security. CompoSecure’s mission is to increase clients’ brand equity in the marketplace by offering products and solutions which differentiate the brands they represent, thus elevating cardholder experience.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.