Correvio Pharma to explore sale after FDA panel setback

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Correvio Pharma Corp CORV.TO on Wednesday said it would explore options including putting itself up for sale, a day after a panel of experts advising the U.S. health regulator voted against approving its potential blockbuster heart drug.

The Canadian drugmaker is also taking steps to reduce operating costs in North America and has set up a transaction committee within its board of directors.

(Reporting by Saumya Sibi Joseph in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

