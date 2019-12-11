US Markets

Correvio Pharma to explore sale after FDA panel setback

Contributor
Saumya Sibi Joseph Reuters
Published

Correvio Pharma Corp on Wednesday said it would explore options including putting itself up for sale, a day after a panel of experts advising the U.S. health regulator voted against approving its potential blockbuster heart drug.

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Correvio Pharma Corp CORV.TO on Wednesday said it would explore options including putting itself up for sale, a day after a panel of experts advising the U.S. health regulator voted against approving its potential blockbuster heart drug.

The Canadian drugmaker is also taking steps to reduce operating costs in North America and has set up a transaction committee within its board of directors.

(Reporting by Saumya Sibi Joseph in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((saumya.joseph@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 2290; Twitter: @SaumyaSibi;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular