Correction: Badger Meter Inc. Q4 Profit Advances, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - correction: corrects article to replace billion with million for revenue.

Badger Meter Inc. (BMI) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $24.72 million, or $0.84 per share. This compares with $17.54 million, or $0.60 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.82 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 23.8% to $182.44 million from $147.32 million last year.

Badger Meter Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $24.72 Mln. vs. $17.54 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.84 vs. $0.60 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.82 -Revenue (Q4): $182.44 Mln vs. $147.32 Mln last year.

