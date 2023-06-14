Correction: Aurora Cannabis Reports Narrower Loss In Q3

(RTTNews) - Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) on Wednesday reported a narrower loss for the third quarter, which can be credited to the impact of the Bevo acquisition, as it coincides with the beginning of its historically productive time of the year.

The company reported loss from continuing operations of C$87.23 million compared with loss from continuing operations of C$1.012 billion last year.

The revenue was C$64 million in the third quarter compared to C$50.4 million in 2022. The company noted that the Bevo acquisition contributed C$10.7 million in revenue. Looking ahead to the first quarter, the company expects cannabis net revenue similar to the third quarter.

In the regular trading session on Tuesday, the stock closed at $0.58, up $0.02 or 4.77%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.