Correction: Rivian Automotive reports Q3 EPS ($1.08), consensus (92c)

Reports Q3 revenue $874M, consensus $989.6M. Results reported last night.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on RIVN:
- Rivian Automotive price target lowered to $12 from $14 at RBC Capital
- Molson Coors upgraded, Rivian downgraded: Wall Street’s top analyst calls
- Rivian Automotive price target lowered to $19 from $21 at Piper Sandler
- Notable open interest changes for November 8th
- Rivian Automotive price target lowered to $23 from $28 at Canaccord
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.