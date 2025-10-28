BioTech
LNTH

Correction: FDA To Review Lantheus Holdings' NDA For MK-6240

October 28, 2025 — 09:54 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Correction: Corrects the headline to say the NDA was accepted by FDA and not approved

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (LNTH), Tuesday announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has accepted its New Drug Application for MK-6240, which is designed to target aggregated tau protein in the form of neurofibrillary tangles in patients with cognitive impairment being evaluated for Alzheimer's disease.

The submission was supported by data from two pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials, which evaluated MK-6240's performance in detecting tau pathology in early Alzheimer's disease.

The studies met co-primary endpoints of sensitivity and specificity to detect tau NFTs

The FDA has set a Prescription Drug User Fee Act target action date of August 13, 2026.

CEO Brian Markison noted, "If approved, MK-6240 would complement beta-amyloid PET imaging and emerging blood-based diagnostics, helping guide treatment strategies for providers and patients."

Currently, LNTH is trading at $57.27, down 1.47 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

LNTH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.