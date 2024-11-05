Correction: Emerson reports Q4 adjusted EPS $1.48, consensus $1.47

Reports Q4 revenue $4.62B, consensus $4.57B.
- Emerson sees FY25 adjusted EPS view to $5.85-$6.05, consensus $5.89
- Emerson reports Q4 adjusted EPS $1.29, consensus $1.47
- Emerson sees Q1 adjusted EPS $1.25-$1.30, consensus $1.28
- Emerson Electric downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Stephens
