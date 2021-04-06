CORRECTION: Grayscale Didn’t File to Register Trust for Nahmi Token; Possible Pump Attempt

Grayscale Investments DID NOT FILE to register a new trust for Microsoft-partnered Ethereum scaling project Nahmi, a spokeswoman for the world’s largest digital asset manager said.

The filing with the State of Delaware indicated that a company named “Grayscale” had filed for a trust in a way that was identical to how Grayscale Investments had done for multiple other trusts.

“We did not make that filing,” the spokeswoman said.

As such, the filing may have been an attempt to pump the price of the project’s native token NII.

According to CoinGecko, the price of NII has more than doubled in the last 24 hours to $0.01 with a 24-hour trading volume of $20.2 million.

It appears at least one other trust filing with the name “Grayscale” may also be fraudulent.

Grayscale is owned by Digital Currency Group, the parent company of CoinDesk.

A call is being placed with the State of Delaware.

CoinDesk regrets any confusion caused by the previous report.

