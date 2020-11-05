CORRECTED-UK raises asset purchases by 150 bln pounds

Credit: REUTERS/LEONHARD FOEGER

LONDON, Nov 5 (Reuters) - The Bank of England increased its already huge bond-buying stimulus on Thursday by a further 150 billion pounds as it sought to cushion Britain's struggling economy against the hit from a second coronavirus lockdown.

