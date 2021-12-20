CORRECTED-BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD up as Treasury yields fell, risk-off key elsewhere

In paragraph 14, corrects to say lira rebounded

Dec 20 (Reuters) - The dollar fell against the low-yield funding currencies such as the euro, yen and Swiss franc, but was mostly higher elsewhere as Omicron fears fanned risk aversion and safe-haven flows.

Stocks slid from Asia to the U.S. in the face of rising COVID tide, with UK and U.S. cases surging but EU counts off their recent record highs.

The dollar was hurt versus euro and yen by news over the weekend that the Biden administration's Build Back Better bill lacked the votes for passage , reducing fiscal stimulus, which had been a driver of growth and inflation earlier in the pandemic.

EUR/USD gained 0.43% on higher bund-Treasury yields spreads, perhaps helped by post-ECB meeting indications some members were unhappy that inflation risks weren't given greater due , but mostly on deteriorating Fed rate-hike betting.

EUR/USD remains in a tight range, with bids seen more along the lines of short profit-taking amid heightened year-end uncertainty, rather than a reversal of the bearish Fed-ECB policy divergence that has undone the bulk of its early pandemic rise .

Sterling lost 0.2% amid the risk-off flows that hit the funding currency, with added weight from the UK government's pending responses to surging COVID cases that threaten to overwhelm hospitals in London .

Despite the BoE's rate hike on Thursday, ahead of the other major central banks, sterling is having trouble getting too far above keep Fibo supports by December's lows .

Aside from pandemic concerns, political uncertainty is also high , though Brexit related risk may have ebbed a bit with a new UK lead EU negotiator .

A sterling rebound and a close above Thursday's post-BoE and Fed high is needed to weaken the current, stalled downtrend .

USD/JPY was down 0.05%, finding some lift off the 113.33 lows on EBS from a late rebound in Treasury yields. Prices are mostly mean reverting toward the tight cluster of 10-55-day moving averages at 113.63-85. The lower 10-day Bolli also offering support.

But USD/JPY could be in for more losses if the risk-off cycle of falling stocks, Treasury yields and expected Fed hikes doesn't end soon .

The Australian dollar fell 0.1%, with risk-off flows cushioned by 90%+ vaccination rates allowing Sydney to shrug off the COVID-19 spike and resist calls for tough curbs .

Another PBOC easing may also have slightly reduced anxiety about a China slowdown that would impact commodity exporters.

In the EM space, the Turkish lira rebounded nearly 10% on the day . And the Chilean peso plunged almost 4% amid new leadership .

Bitcoin and ether were modestly lower again amid further equity market losses.

Monday's lone U.S. economic release was a 1.1% increase in November's leading indicator. There's nothing timely on the docket for Tuesday.

