Corporates adopt 20-year Treasury benchmark

By William Hoffman

NEW YORK , Feb 12 (IFR) - Investment-grade corporate bond issuers in the US market are finally embracing a very simple idea – pricing 20-year bonds off of the corresponding (but relatively new) 20-year US Treasury benchmark.

On the face of it, it is not the most radical innovation, but issuers have been slow to switch from pricing 20-year notes off the 30-year Treasury benchmark, as they have for years.

Even after the US Treasury introduced a 20-year last year and priced its first issuance off the benchmark in May, companies were slow to follow.

High-grade borrowers priced US$74.6bn of 20-year US dollar debt in the primary market last year and just US$8bn from two issuers – Bank of America and Verizon – was priced off the 20-year benchmark, according to IFR data.

Now, just six weeks into 2021, borrowers have priced US$13.5bn of 20-year debt of which US$7bn was priced off the 20-year benchmark, IFR data show. The issuers include Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, BNP Paribas, Apple, Altria, Alibaba and Crown Castle International.

"I really do think all 20-year deals should and will price off that 20-year Treasury," one syndicate banker said. "It’s important that if you’re using a 20-year tenor you should price it off the 20-year benchmark. It’s really quite simple."

Apple's US$1.5bn 20-year, rated Aa1/AA+, that was priced at the start of February seemed to set the tone in the market, several market participants said. The 20-year was part of a six-tranche deal that raised US$14bn from bonds ranging from five to 40 years.

And so far in February all 20-year bonds have priced off the new benchmark, according to a report from Bank of America.

While others came before Apple, and tobacco company Altria issued a similar 20-year on the same day, something about the iPhone maker's name in a large liquid tranche provided comfort to the market.

"We’ve got a line in the sand now and an anchor we can leverage," said Tom Murphy head of investment grade credit at Columbia Threadneedle.

Based on how Apple's six-part trade was priced across the curve, issuers should expect to pay 15bp to go out from 10-years to 20-years and another 10bp to go from 20-years to 30-years, Murphy said.

Indeed, that is the premium REIT Crown Castle International paid to go out to 20 years in its US$3.25bn three-part bond offering a week after Apple's trade.

Investors are also eyeing secondary buying opportunities where on-the-run 20-year bonds are trading at cheap spread levels compared with newly issued 20-year bonds, according to a report from JP Morgan.

Just 28% of the 20-year universe was initially issued as 20-year bonds, and the rest are 30-year bonds that were issued around 10-years ago, usually with much higher coupon rates that are very attractive in the current low-rate environment, according to the report.

For example, of the US$760bn of bonds maturing between 2038 and 2044 on the JULI index, about US$550bn trade at a dollar price higher than US$120, JP Morgan noted in the report.

"The question is, can you find the bonds, what are you willing to pay for them, and how do you value the illiquidity premium?" said Murphy. "It’s probably one of the most interesting things that we can start thinking about in terms of opportunities to outperform in 2021."

The use of 20-year Treasuries as a benchmark may be making its way to other parts of the credit market as well.

Bankers are weighing whether to use the 20-year government bond as a reference for a US$337.8m rate reduction ABS transaction from Southern California Edison for sale next week.

“We have seen some strong corporate issues recently priced off 20-year Treasuries," one structured finance banker said. "It’s something we are definitely considering. That’s where the trend is.”

