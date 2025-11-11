Corporate Veep Sells $1.8 Million in Shares of AI Infrastructure Company Vicor (Nasdaq: VICR)

On October 23 and 24, 2025, Claudio Tuozzolo, Corporate Vice President at Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR), exercised a total of 20,145 stock options and immediately sold the resulting shares, as detailed in this SEC Form 4 filing and others.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold 20,145 Transaction value ~$1,843,488 Post-transaction shares 33,622 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$3.0 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase prices ($90.57 & $91.86); post-transaction value based on Oct. 24, 2025 market close price as per Form 4 filing.

Key questions

What was the nature of the transaction and does it reflect a discretionary sale?

The transaction involved Mr. Tuozzolo exercising a total of 20,145 options for common stock and immediately selling all underlying shares. This structure typically reflects a liquidity event tied to vesting rather than a discretionary reduction in equity exposure.

How significant was the sale relative to direct holdings?

Because the options exercises resulted in share acquisitions, which were immediately sold, they had no long-term impact on Mr. Tuozzolo’s direct share ownership, which stood at 33,622 shares both before and after the transaction.

How does the transaction value compare to recent market levels?

Shares were sold at a weighted average price of $90.57 per share. On the transaction date, Vicor closed at $90.44, and as of October 31, 2025, the stock was priced at $90.73.

What was the context for insider ownership and remaining equity exposure?

After the transaction, Mr. Tuozzolo retained 33,622 shares, representing 0.075% of the company’s outstanding shares in direct ownership, valued at just over $3 million as of October 24, 2025.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 10/24/25) $90.57 Market capitalization $4.09 billion Revenue (TTM) $396.60 million 1-year price change 98.49%

* 1-year performance calculated using October 24, 2025 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Vicor is a leading designer and manufacturer of advanced power conversion components and systems, including modular components, DC-DC converters, and custom power systems for diverse applications across the aerospace, defense, industrial automation, telecommunications, and transportation sectors.

It generates revenue by supplying high-efficiency power conversion solutions and related accessories to original equipment manufacturers and contract manufacturers globally, with a focus on mission-critical, high-reliability markets.

Foolish take

Vicor had a blowout Q3, posting results on October 22 that shattered analysts' expectations. Revenue increased 18.5% year-over-year, but it was the company's profits that electrified Wall Street. Per-share earnings, which analysts had predicted would be $0.12/share, instead came in at $0.63/share, up a jaw-dropping 142% from the prior-year quarter.

The reason, unsurprisingly, was AI. Many AI data centers are reaching the upper limits of their processing power at current configurations. Undisputed AI processor king Nvidia is leading the charge to upgrade existing data centers' power infrastructure to streamline electricity distribution and flow. That will require high density power systems like those designed by Vicor, and rack-level DC-DC converters, which Vicor manufactures.

Vicor CEO Patrizio Viniciarelli explained that "licensing revenue reached a record rate in Q3... as high density power systems pioneered by Vicor ... are on the critical path of high performance computing."

Those jaw-dropping results resulted in Vicor's stock price surging more than 55% during the week of the earnings report. It now has a market cap of more than $4 billion, up from just $2.2 billion at the beginning of the month.

It's natural that in the wake of such a surge, insiders like Mr. Tuozzolo would exercise their stock options. Indeed, several other Vicor executives, including CFO James Schmidt, exercised hundreds or even thousands of stock options in the wake of the share price surge. It shouldn't concern investors.

Glossary

Form 4: A required SEC filing disclosing insider trades of company stock by officers, directors, or significant shareholders.

Stock options: Contracts granting the right to buy company shares at a set price within a specific timeframe.

Option exercise: The act of purchasing shares at the predetermined price specified in a stock option contract.

Liquidity event: A transaction allowing an individual to convert assets, such as stock, into cash.

Vesting: The process by which an employee earns the right to receive benefits, such as stock options, over time.

Direct ownership: Shares held and controlled directly by an individual, not through trusts or other entities.

Outstanding shares: The total number of a company's shares currently held by all shareholders, including insiders and the public.

Weighted average price: The average price at which shares are bought or sold, weighted by the number of shares in each transaction.

OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer): A company that produces parts or equipment used in another company's end products.

Contract manufacturer: A firm hired to produce goods on behalf of another company, often under the latter's brand.

Mission-critical: Refers to products or systems essential to the functioning or success of a business or operation.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.

John Bromels has positions in Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.