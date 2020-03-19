Corporate treasurers call on banks to speed flow of cash to economy

LONDON, March 19 (Reuters) - Britain's Association of Corporate Treasurers (ACT) on Thursday called on the Bank of England (BoE) and major lenders to accelerate the flow of credit to companies, as the economic slowdown from the coronavirus epidemic starts to bite.

A program that allows the BoE to lend directly to large businesses should be extended to smaller firms, the ACT said, and banks need to speed up lending decisions after the central bank eased rules governing their capital buffers.

Finance minister Rishi Sunak on Tuesday pledged a 330 billion pound ($380 billion) lifeline of loan guarantees and to provide a further 20 billion pounds in tax cuts, grants and other help for businesses facing the risk of collapse.

"It’s vital that credit lines are readily available to businesses. If we can get this right, then it effectively mitigates some immediate risks to businesses,” said Caroline Stockmann, Chief Executive of the ACT.

($1 = 0.8662 pounds)

(Reporting by Lawrence White Editing by Nick Tattersall)

