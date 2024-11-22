Corporate Travel Management’s Strategic Share Buy-Back Update

Corporate Travel Management Limited (AU:CTD) has released an update.

Corporate Travel Management Limited has announced a daily update on its ongoing buy-back program, with 21,000 shares repurchased on the previous day, bringing the total number of shares bought back to over 4 million. This buy-back initiative reflects the company’s strategy to enhance shareholder value and manage equity efficiently.

