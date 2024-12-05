Corporate Travel Management’s Share Buy-Back Update

Corporate Travel Management Limited (AU:CTD) has released an update.

Corporate Travel Management Limited has announced a daily update on its ongoing share buy-back program, with 20,000 shares repurchased on the previous day, bringing the total to over 4.26 million shares bought back. This strategic move aims to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of shares in circulation.

