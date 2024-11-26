Corporate Travel Management’s Ongoing Share Buy-Back Strategy

Corporate Travel Management Limited (AU:CTD) has released an update.
Corporate Travel Management Limited has announced a daily update on their ongoing share buy-back program, revealing they purchased an additional 21,000 ordinary fully paid shares on the previous day. This move is part of their strategy to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of outstanding shares.
