Corporate Travel Management Updates Share Buy-Back Progress

Corporate Travel Management Limited has announced an update to its ongoing on-market buy-back program, having repurchased a total of 4,240,417 ordinary fully paid shares as of December 3, 2024. The buy-back aims to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of shares available in the market. Investors may find this move indicative of the company’s confidence in its current market position and future prospects.

