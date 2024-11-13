News & Insights

Corporate Travel Management Updates on Share Buy-Back Progress

November 13, 2024 — 01:37 am EST

Corporate Travel Management Limited (AU:CTD) has released an update.

Corporate Travel Management Limited has announced a daily update on their ongoing on-market share buy-back program, having repurchased a total of 3,992,917 shares to date, with an additional 34,500 shares bought back on the previous day. This strategic move is likely aimed at consolidating shareholder value and optimizing the company’s capital structure.

