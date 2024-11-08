News & Insights

Corporate Travel Management Updates on Share Buy-Back Progress

November 08, 2024 — 01:29 am EST



Corporate Travel Management Limited (AU:CTD) has released an update.

Corporate Travel Management Limited has announced an update on its ongoing share buy-back program, revealing the purchase of an additional 34,176 shares, bringing the total number of shares bought back to over 3.87 million. This strategic move is aimed at enhancing shareholder value, reflecting the company’s confidence in its financial stability and future growth prospects.

