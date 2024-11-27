Corporate Travel Management Updates on Share Buy-Back Program

Corporate Travel Management Limited (AU:CTD) has released an update.

Corporate Travel Management Limited has announced an update on its ongoing share buy-back program, revealing that it purchased an additional 21,000 shares. This strategic move is part of a broader effort to enhance shareholder value and optimize capital structure. With a significant number of shares already repurchased, investors are keenly observing the impacts on the company’s stock performance.

