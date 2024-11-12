News & Insights

Stocks

Corporate Travel Management Updates on Share Buy-Back

November 12, 2024 — 01:37 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Corporate Travel Management Limited (AU:CTD) has released an update.

Corporate Travel Management Limited has announced an update on its ongoing on-market share buy-back program, with a total of 40,000 shares repurchased in the latest transaction, bringing the total to nearly 4 million shares. This strategic move is part of the company’s efforts to manage its capital structure effectively. Investors may find this buy-back activity indicative of the company’s confidence in its financial health and market position.

For further insights into AU:CTD stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CTMLF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.