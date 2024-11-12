Corporate Travel Management Updates on Share Buy-Back

Corporate Travel Management Limited (AU:CTD) has released an update.

Corporate Travel Management Limited has announced an update on its ongoing on-market share buy-back program, with a total of 40,000 shares repurchased in the latest transaction, bringing the total to nearly 4 million shares. This strategic move is part of the company’s efforts to manage its capital structure effectively. Investors may find this buy-back activity indicative of the company’s confidence in its financial health and market position.

