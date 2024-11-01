Corporate Travel Management Updates on Share Buy-Back

Corporate Travel Management Limited (AU:CTD) has released an update.

Corporate Travel Management Limited has announced an update on its ongoing share buy-back program, revealing the buy-back of 45,000 ordinary fully paid securities on the previous day. This move is part of their strategy to manage and optimize their capital structure, potentially enhancing shareholder value.

