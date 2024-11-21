Corporate Travel Management Updates On-Market Buy-Back Progress

Corporate Travel Management Limited (AU:CTD) has released an update.
Corporate Travel Management Limited has announced a daily update on its ongoing on-market buy-back program, with 21,000 ordinary fully paid securities bought back on the previous day, adding to the total of over 4 million securities acquired so far. This move indicates the company’s strategy to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of shares in circulation.
