Corporate Travel Management Updates Director’s Stock Interests

Corporate Travel Management Limited has announced a change in the interests of their director, Jamie Pherous. The update reveals that Pherous acquired 205,292 performance rights, which are tied to performance conditions under the company’s Omnibus Incentive Plan. This change reflects Pherous’s ongoing strategic involvement in the company’s growth and incentive frameworks.

