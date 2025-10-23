Corporate Travel Management Reports Strong Q1 EBITDA Growth Amid Trading Suspension

(RTTNews) - Corporate Travel Management (CTD.AX) delivered an investor update for the first-quarter ended 30 September 2025, based on its unaudited consolidated management accounts. The company reported EBITDA growth across all regions compared to the prior corresponding period, with Europe leading the gains. This performance was largely driven by new customer wins in fiscal year 2025 and continued improvements in cost efficiency.

As a result, global revenue rose by 6%, while EBITDA surged by 29% year-over-year. The company noted that costs remained largely stable, supported by operational scale, automation, and AI-driven efficiencies. The incremental revenue-to-EBITDA conversion is currently outperforming expectations outlined in Corporate Travel Management's five-year strategic plan.

Despite the ongoing trading suspension and the delay in releasing its FY25 audited financial statements—due to a review of fiscal year 2023- 2025 accounts—the company emphasized that its business operations remain unaffected. All customer engagements, supplier relationships, and internal operations are continuing as normal. A further update is expected in November.

