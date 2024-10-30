News & Insights

Corporate Travel Management Marks 30 Years with Strong Growth

October 30, 2024 — 08:00 pm EDT

Corporate Travel Management Limited (AU:CTD) has released an update.

Corporate Travel Management Limited, celebrating its 30th year in business travel, reported a 9% revenue increase and a 21% growth in underlying EBITDA for FY24, driven by strategic investments in automation and productivity. The company’s North American and ANZ operations showed significant improvement, with a 39% rise in second half EBITDA, highlighting the effectiveness of their growth strategy.

