Corporate Travel Management Marks 30 Years with Strong Growth

Corporate Travel Management Limited, celebrating its 30th year in business travel, reported a 9% revenue increase and a 21% growth in underlying EBITDA for FY24, driven by strategic investments in automation and productivity. The company’s North American and ANZ operations showed significant improvement, with a 39% rise in second half EBITDA, highlighting the effectiveness of their growth strategy.

