Corporate Travel Management Limited Updates Share Buy-Back

Corporate Travel Management Limited has updated its ongoing share buy-back program, revealing that a total of 4,240,417 shares have been repurchased, with an additional 20,000 shares bought back on the previous day. This strategic move is part of the company’s efforts to optimize its capital structure and enhance shareholder value.

