Corporate Travel Management jumps most in nearly 2-1/2 years on UK govt contract

April 13 (Reuters) - Australia's Corporate Travel Management on Thursday recorded its biggest intraday jump since November 2020, after it received a contract from the United Kingdom's Home Office for a total transaction value of 1.6 billion pounds ($2.00 billion).

Shares of the travel management firm surged as much as 15.9% to A$21.90 — their highest level since Aug. 16, 2022. The stock was the top gainer on the benchmark ASX 200 index .

The Brisbane-based company said the contract commenced on March 1, and will run for two years, with an option for a one-year extension.

While the firm did not lay out specifics about the contract, it noted that the work would involve "highly complex services and logistics support."

"This contract will have a significant impact on the further growth of our European region in FY24 and beyond," it said.

An interim report published in February revealed that the Europe segment contributed to nearly 33.1% of the company's underlying EBITDA.

