Corporate Travel Management (FRA:1C6) Price Target Increased by 5.09% to 13.58

The average one-year price target for Corporate Travel Management (FRA:1C6) has been revised to 13.58 / share. This is an increase of 5.09% from the prior estimate of 12.92 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 10.66 to a high of 18.37 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 46.04% from the latest reported closing price of 9.30 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 45 funds or institutions reporting positions in Corporate Travel Management. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 4.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1C6 is 0.26%, a decrease of 5.98%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.62% to 6,817K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,520K shares representing 1.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,477K shares, representing an increase of 2.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1C6 by 1.55% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 904K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 858K shares, representing an increase of 5.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1C6 by 0.80% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 729K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 728K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 724K shares, representing an increase of 0.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1C6 by 1.92% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 534K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 548K shares, representing a decrease of 2.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1C6 by 0.04% over the last quarter.

