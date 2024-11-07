Corporate Travel Management Continues Share Buy-Back Strategy

Corporate Travel Management Limited (AU:CTD) has released an update.

Corporate Travel Management Limited has announced an update on its ongoing share buy-back program. The company repurchased 25,000 ordinary fully paid securities on the previous day, adding to the total of 3,848,741 shares bought back so far. This move is part of their strategy to manage capital and potentially enhance shareholder value.

