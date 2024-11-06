Corporate Travel Management Continues Share Buy-Back Program

Corporate Travel Management Limited (AU:CTD) has released an update.

Corporate Travel Management Limited has announced a daily buy-back of its ordinary fully paid securities, purchasing 33,000 shares on the previous day, adding to a total of 3,815,741 shares bought back. This ongoing buy-back could signal the company’s confidence in its market value, potentially attracting investors’ interest.

