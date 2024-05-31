Corporate Travel Management Continues Share Buy-Back

Corporate Travel Management Limited (AU:CTD) has released an update.

Corporate Travel Management Limited has announced an update on its ongoing stock buy-back program, with the latest notification revealing the purchase of 50,000 ordinary fully paid shares on the previous day. This brings the total number of shares bought back under the program to 1,626,810. The buy-back reflects the company’s strategy to manage its capital and enhance shareholder value.

