Corporate Travel Management Continues Share Buy-Back

Corporate Travel Management Limited (CTD) has disclosed an update on its ongoing share buy-back program, revealing the purchase of 50,000 ordinary fully paid shares on the previous day. This buy-back is part of a larger initiative that has seen the company repurchase 1,576,810 shares to date. The announcement, dated May 30, 2024, confirms the company’s continued efforts to return value to its shareholders through strategic share buy-backs.

