Corporate Travel Management Continues Share Buy-Back

Corporate Travel Management Limited (AU:CTD) has released an update.

Corporate Travel Management Limited has announced an update on their stock buy-back program, with a total of 50,000 ordinary shares purchased on the previous day, adding to the 1,526,810 shares bought back before that. The announcement, dated May 29, 2024, highlights the ongoing efforts of the company to repurchase its shares from the market.

For further insights into AU:CTD stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.