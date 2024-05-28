News & Insights

Stocks

Corporate Travel Management Continues Share Buy-Back

May 28, 2024 — 03:17 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Corporate Travel Management Limited (AU:CTD) has released an update.

Corporate Travel Management Limited (CTD) has updated the market on its ongoing share buy-back program, reporting the purchase of an additional 40,000 shares on the previous day. This buy-back is part of a systematic effort to repurchase shares, with a total of 1,486,810 shares bought back to date. Such financial maneuvers are indicative of the company’s strategic decisions to manage capital and possibly affect share value.

For further insights into AU:CTD stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CTMLF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.