Corporate Travel Management Continues Share Buy-Back

Corporate Travel Management Limited (CTD) has updated the market on its ongoing share buy-back program, reporting the purchase of an additional 40,000 shares on the previous day. This buy-back is part of a systematic effort to repurchase shares, with a total of 1,486,810 shares bought back to date. Such financial maneuvers are indicative of the company’s strategic decisions to manage capital and possibly affect share value.

