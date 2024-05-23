Corporate Travel Management Continues Share Buy-Back

Corporate Travel Management Limited (AU:CTD) has released an update.

Corporate Travel Management Limited has announced an update on their stock buy-back program, revealing the purchase of 35,000 ordinary shares on the previous day, adding to the 1,381,810 shares already bought back. The update, dated May 23, 2024, is part of an ongoing on-market buy-back initiative.

