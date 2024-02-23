Corporate Travel Management (ASX:CTD) Price Target Decreased by 14.38% to 19.23

The average one-year price target for Corporate Travel Management (ASX:CTD) has been revised to 19.23 / share. This is an decrease of 14.38% from the prior estimate of 22.46 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 15.40 to a high of 22.89 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.82% from the latest reported closing price of 19.39 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 44 funds or institutions reporting positions in Corporate Travel Management. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 2.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CTD is 0.27%, an increase of 2.96%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.83% to 6,875K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,547K shares representing 1.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,520K shares, representing an increase of 1.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTD by 15.14% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 912K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 904K shares, representing an increase of 0.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTD by 5.59% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 744K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 728K shares, representing an increase of 2.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTD by 16.01% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 706K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 729K shares, representing a decrease of 3.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTD by 17.41% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 495K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 534K shares, representing a decrease of 7.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTD by 14.30% over the last quarter.

