Corporate Travel Management (ASX:CTD) Price Target Decreased by 10.55% to 13.58

The average one-year price target for Corporate Travel Management (ASX:CTD) has been revised to $13.58 / share. This is a decrease of 10.55% from the prior estimate of $15.18 dated November 14, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $7.68 to a high of $17.54 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 15.51% from the latest reported closing price of $16.07 / share.

Corporate Travel Management Maintains 1.37% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 1.37%.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is 3.40% , demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 49 funds or institutions reporting positions in Corporate Travel Management. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 3.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CTD is 0.22%, an increase of 2.08%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.60% to 8,505K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,739K shares representing 1.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,583K shares , representing an increase of 8.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTD by 24.98% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,090K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 997K shares , representing an increase of 8.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTD by 0.47% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 837K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 827K shares , representing an increase of 1.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTD by 17.12% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 720K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 747K shares , representing a decrease of 3.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTD by 5.42% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 617K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 625K shares , representing a decrease of 1.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTD by 14.67% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.