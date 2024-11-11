Corporate Travel Management Announces Share Buy-Back Update

Corporate Travel Management Limited (AU:CTD) has released an update.

Corporate Travel Management Limited has announced a daily buy-back of its ordinary fully paid shares, with 45,000 shares purchased on the previous day, adding to a total of over 3.9 million shares bought back so far. This strategic move may influence investor confidence and potentially impact the company’s stock price.

For further insights into AU:CTD stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.