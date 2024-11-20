Corporate Travel Management Announces Ongoing Buy-Back Program

Corporate Travel Management Limited (AU:CTD) has released an update.

Corporate Travel Management Limited is actively engaging in a buy-back program, having repurchased a total of 4,066,917 ordinary fully paid securities. This strategic move reflects the company’s commitment to optimizing shareholder value and indicates confidence in its financial health. Investors interested in the stock market may find this buy-back activity noteworthy as it can influence stock prices and market perception.

