Corporate Travel Management Announces Continued Stock Buy-Back

Corporate Travel Management Limited has announced its ongoing on-market buy-back program, with a total of 14,500 ordinary fully paid securities repurchased on the previous day, adding to the cumulative buy-back total of 4,027,417 securities. This move reflects the company’s strategy to enhance shareholder value and optimize its capital structure.

