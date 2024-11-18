News & Insights

Stocks

Corporate Travel Management Announces Continued Stock Buy-Back

November 18, 2024 — 01:09 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Corporate Travel Management Limited (AU:CTD) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Corporate Travel Management Limited has announced its ongoing on-market buy-back program, with a total of 14,500 ordinary fully paid securities repurchased on the previous day, adding to the cumulative buy-back total of 4,027,417 securities. This move reflects the company’s strategy to enhance shareholder value and optimize its capital structure.

For further insights into AU:CTD stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CTMLF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.