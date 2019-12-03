Corporate tax boom to hand Ireland bigger budget surplus

By Padraic Halpin

DUBLIN, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Ireland expects to run a better than expected budget surplus of 0.4% of gross domestic product this year following another surge in corporate tax receipts, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said on Tuesday.

Corporate tax receipts have more than doubled since 2012, mainly boosted by Ireland's large cluster of multinational firms, and last year hit a record high of 10.4 billion euros which Donohoe's department until recently expected to moderate.

Instead, the receipts almost hit a fresh annual high with a month to spare after they were 700 million euros ahead of target in November alone, the largest collection month of the year when around a quarter of all corporate tax returns are made, Donohoe said.

Donohoe said last month that he expected corporate tax receipts to top 11 billion euros this year and rise again in 2020 before plateauing and at some point falling as new global rules under consideration on how and where big internet firms pay tax are introduced.

The minister also set a number of medium-term targets to build up Ireland's fiscal buffers, seeking to achieve surpluses of at least 1% of GDP by 2022 and to reduce the state's debt as a percentage of national income to 85% by 2025, assuming a disorderly Brexit does not derail Ireland's booming economy.

If Britain does not leave the European Union with a deal to smooth its exit, Donohoe said the debt reduction target would be increased to 90-95% of national income or debt-to-GNI*, a measure unique to Ireland to gauge its open economy.

The debt-to-GNI* ratio, which strips out some globalised activities which skew more traditional measures of economic activity, currently stands at around 100%.

Donohoe warned that the ultimate outcome of Brexit - even if Prime Minister Boris Johnson ratifies his divorce deal after next week's parliamentary election - remains highly uncertain.

"A disorderly exit – either without ratification of the revised Withdrawal Agreement or at the end of the transition period in 2020 – remains a distinct possibility in the not-too-distant future," he said.

