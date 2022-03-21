Corporate Spending Startup Ramp Raises $750 Million at an $8 Billion Valuation

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.

In 2022, spotting a unicorn is no longer that rare or impressive. Nearly 1,000 private companies fit the billion-dollar valuation description, according to CB Insights. So what is still rare and impressive? Achieving so-called octocorn status.

Corporate credit card and expenses start-up Ramp has done just that, only six months since earning unicorn status no less. On Monday, the company formally announced a $750 million capital raise at an eye-watering valuation just north of $8 billion.

Charge it to the Corporate Card

Ramp first emerged out of stealth funding in February 2020, with an initial business pitch of offering 1.5% cashback on all corporate credit card purchases as well as pricing intelligence technology that could help reign in big-ticket spending, particularly on redundant software-as-a-service subscriptions. It's since expanded its footprint, with a focus on streamlining business travel and expense management.

Ramp has raised a total of $1.37 billion to date, including a $115 million round at a nearly $4 billion valuation last August, and claims it saw a tenfold increase in annual revenue last year. Its rapid growth has investors double-dipping:

So far, over 5,000 businesses have used Ramp to process over $5 billion in annualized payments. Its customer base has jumped seven-fold in the past year and it adds 10,000 new cardholders a month, co-founder Eric Glyman told TechCrunch.

San Francisco-based VC firm Founders Fund has led all four major fundraising rounds, a rarity; meanwhile, Goldman Sachs and Citibank joined returning backers such as Stripe and Redpoint Ventures for the latest fundraising round of $200 million in equity and $550 million in debt.

Hot Competition: Corporate-focused fintech firms are booming in general. Airbase announced a new investment from and strategic partnership with American Express last month, while competitor Brex raised a $300 million Series D at a $12 billion valuation in January. That's a dodecacorn for anyone keeping count.







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.